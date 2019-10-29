Update: Wichita Fire Department contains house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire on 745 North Custer. It happened Monday just after 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the basement. They were able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Eight people were living in the home at the time the fire broke out. The department said all were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

“Everybody is ok. Situation is good right now. Now, we’re just in the mop up stage and investigation with the Wichita Fire Department investigators,” said Battalion Chief Terry Gresham.

