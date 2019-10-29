Update: Wichita Fire Department contains house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire on 745 North Custer. It happened Monday just after 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the basement. They were able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Eight people were living in the home at the time the fire broke out. The department said all were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

“Everybody is ok. Situation is good right now. Now, we’re just in the mop up stage and investigation with the Wichita Fire Department investigators,” said Battalion Chief Terry Gresham.

House fire at W Central and N Custer. Crews have a heavy smoke showing #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 29, 2019

Crews open up an exterior wall at scene of house fire in the 700 blk of N Custer Ave. Fire is now under control. @craighacker photo pic.twitter.com/X36DrPw5gs — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) October 29, 2019

LATEST STORIES: