The Wichita Wolves sign a big name in the world of Esports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s official Esports team, the Wichita Wolves, announced Friday the signing of team APE, North America’s number one semi-professional team for the video game Rainbow Six Siege. 

The Wolves CEO, Dylan Reese, said that the signing will likely make the wolves Wichita’s first professional ESports team.

“That’s exciting. Considering we entered the e-sport just a year ago and in that time, we’ve won a majority of our championships and titles in siege,” said Reese. 

The wolves were named Wichita’s official Esports team in April amidst a booming competitive gaming world.

