The Y is partnering with USD 259 to expand Job Prep program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Greater Wichita YMCA (The Y) announced that they are expanding their long-running Job Prep program by partnering with Wichita Public Schools.

According to a press release sent out by The Y, Job Prep is a free program that “creates work-ready teens through training, development, certifications in the classroom and time/experience in the workplace.” It is funded through The Y’s Strong Community Campaign and sponsored by Koch Industries.

Beginning this year, in-person Job Prep sessions will not only be offered at The Y’s Downtown and Steve Clark locations, but they will also now be offered to the students at six Wichita Public Schools high schools: North, South, West, Southeast, Heights and Education Imagine Academy.

“We know how valuable Job Prep can be to teens who are looking for direction in their lives, and we are honored to work with USD 259 to reach out to even more youth,” said Tyrone Baker, who heads the initiative as The Y’s Community Development Senior Program Director. “In the 13 years since we created Job Prep, we’ve seen countless teens discover their true potential and begin to believe in themselves after attending the sessions and being hired for the summer by one of our partner businesses.”

The Job Prep classes start on Feb. 7. They will meet once a week for 12 weeks for two hours in the evening. The classes offered at Y branches are for teenagers between the ages of 15-17, and classes offered through the high school are for students ages 16 and 17.

“Our goal is to give students the tools they need to succeed in their path after high school, and Job Prep is a wonderful addition to those efforts,” said Gil Alvarez, deputy superintendent, Wichita Public Schools. “We are proud to work with the Greater Wichita YMCA to support our community’s youth and celebrate all that they can accomplish and contribute to the world around them.”

Through the Job Prep program, participants will learn how to:

Find and review job postings

Prepare and submit a job application

Prepare for and participate in a job interview with a Job Prep business partner

Dress for success

Work well with others in any situation

Manage their money and prepare for the future at work and in life

First aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills

The 2022 Job Prep application deadline is Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Applications can be found at ymcawichita.org/jobprep.

Any business that would like to learn more about the Job Prep program is invited to contact the program’s director, Nicole Hernandez, at nicole.hernandez@ymcawichita.org or 316-776-8179.

The Y has been a volunteer-led business since 1885. Their mission is to empower healthy lifestyles, strong families, and positive youth development for all 10 branches in South Central Kansas. They currently employ over 1,400 people and serve over 300,000. They aim to support a healthy spirit, mind, and body through community development, education and wellness initiatives, youth and family programs, licensed child care and camp, and physical activity. Their annual Strong Community Campaign allows them to fund programs, scholarships, grants and income-based member and program pricing.