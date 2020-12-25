Theaters vs. Streaming: Local theater owners hopeful people will come out for Holiday blockbusters

Kansas (KSWN) – It’s a big questions this year, the big screen or the small screen?

Many families will be asking this Christmas as they think about where to watch traditional holiday blockbusters.

“We’ve sold a lot of advanced tickets already,” said Brian Mitchell, Co-owner Mitchell Theaters.

Mitchell Theaters Owner said he knows it will not be the same as previous years. However, his team is feeling hopeful that people will come, be safe, and keep a Christmas tradition alive.

“Just like Thanksgiving even with limited capacity. We were selling out show time, after show time just because people were wanting to get out,” Mitchell said.

Warner Brothers is planning to simultaneously release their new films in theaters and on a streaming service, starting with Wonder Woman 1984 being released on Christmas Day. They plan to continue this practice through 2021.

“A little disappointed, you know, just for the fact that I really think that the theaters should be given the first crack at it,” said Lori Armstrong, Derby Plaza Owner.

“Personally for us, we’re thankful Warner Brothers allowed it to be in our theaters and you know there’s a lot of theaters closed in the country. So that’s understandable, we get it,” Mitchell said.

The local owners hoping people will choose the theater experience.

“Just the sound and just it’s different than being at home and it’s okay to get out. So, we’re going to get out and keep things as normal as possible,” said Stephanie Carr, after she bought tickets to see Wonder Woman.

Armstrong believes these holiday blockbusters will just be the first step to recovering, “They’re finally starting to release new movies and we’re already seeing that people are coming out.”

If you are wondering about safety. Both local theaters are limiting capacity, staggering show times, cleaning, and requiring masks for all employees. They are encouraging movie goers to wear masks as well.

LATEST STORIES: