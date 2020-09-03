‘Their quick actions helped save a life’: 2 people pull suspected DUI driver pinned after rollover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two people pulled a suspected DUI driver pinned following a rollover. It happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mclean.

A Chevy blazer was driving south on Mclean, lost control, struck the curb on both sides of the road. The blazer rolled, and the driver was pinned underneath.

“Two citizens were traveling north on Mclean, observed what had happened, went into quick action, quickly rushing over to the vehicle and using a carjack they had with them to lift the vehicle and pull the driver to safety potentially saving his life,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police said the driver was believed to be under the influence and speed was a factor.

“The Wichita Police Department does thank and appreciate the actions of these two citizens that happened to be in the area and witnessed it. Their quick actions helped save a life,” said Davidson.

