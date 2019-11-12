‘There is a void that is agonizing,’ mother of swatting victim tells city council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A grieving mother spoke to the Wichita City Council Tuesday morning and asked for council members to take action to improve the police department after police killed her son during a swatting incident.

“I scream internally every second of every single day and it’s not ever going to stop,” Lisa Finch said.

Finch is the mother of Andrew Finch who was shot and killed by Wichita police on Dec. 28, 2017. A hoax call misled police into thinking there was a homicide and a hostage situation at the Finch home.

Shortly after Andrew Finch answered the door, police shot him. Officials have said that officers feared he was reaching for a firearm. He was unarmed.

The Finch family is suing the City of Wichita, officer Justin Rapp and Sgt. Benjamin Jonker. The family is seeking $25 million.

Finch told council members Tuesday that her son was her caregiver and the family leader.

“Andy could always be counted on to take care of anything the family needed,” she said. “My health prevents me from doing quite a few things. If I asked him to do something, he got to it right away. Most of the time, I didn’t even have to ask. He never complained what he did for anyone. He was loyal, understanding, loving, caring and such a family-oriented person.”

Finch described her feelings since her son’s death.

“There is a void that is agonizing, intense, empty, so black, and there is absolutely nothing that can fill this void,” she said. “There is not a single explanation I can give for you all to understand this void and what this has done to us.”

Finch told the council members they have a responsibility to make sure this never happens to another family.

“Changes in policies need to come about so this never happens to another family again, more training for WPD, a better system of communication between dispatch and those out in the fields of the city,” she said.

“The very most important thing I have to say about any of this is, the Lord has truly blessed me throughout this, many times in this nightmare,” Finch said. “If it weren’t for my faith, I would not be here.”

As she walked away from the podium, there was applause from the audience. The council members did not respond and the mayor called for the next speaker who also talked about the night Finch died.

“Because of the lack of training and hostage protocol, an innocent man lost his life and a community struggles to keep the faith in our system,” said Alma Ann Jones, who has been a spokesperson for the Finch family. “This was desperately needed the night of Dec. 28, 2017, and is still an urgent need today as I stand before you. It is your ethical and moral obligation to be proactive. Do what this community deserves and take action, showing accountability and admit we are not above reproach.”

When she finished speaking, there was applause from the audience. The council again did not comment and the mayor continued the meeting by calling for the next speaker.

Finch spoke to reporters once she left the meeting.

“The City Council is going to stay quiet until this goes to court and the fact that they aren’t even willing to acknowledge it, I mean, what kind of leadership is that?” she said.

The lawsuit is expected to go to trial on Sept. 29, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: