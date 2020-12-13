‘There was a little bit of pressure’: Scholarship pageant goes virtual

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) recently hosted its annual scholarship pageant this year with a twist.

The Wichita organization kept this thirty-seven-year-old tradition alive by leaving the stage and heading online. The women, all Black, professional and college-educated, were determined to figure out a unique way to host the pageant this year—even with COVID cases on the rise.

Ten high school seniors competed for the title of Miss Fashionetta 2020 in pre-recorded videos from home live-streamed on Facebook with hopes of raising scholarship money for college next year. This year’s participants included Alyssa Counts, Lashay Crosby, Jayden Earl, Kennadi Graham, Sonsyrea Guiden, Aziya Jordan, Michaela Lewis, Zachira Robinson, Tayler Sullivan and Aunisti Swan.

Contestants raise their own money to support their college education. In total, they each raised between three thousand and twenty thousand dollars this year.

Fashionetta Chairperson Karen Wright, Counts and Graham agree this year was challenging despite the success of the event. Participants usually have in-person fundraising events like dinner sales and other events, but due to social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing mandates, their strategy this year was using ad sales for the commemorative souvenir books.

“When those challenges were presented in front of us, we didn’t want to run from them. We didn’t want to sit down. We didn’t want to hunker down, and we didn’t want fear to consume us so we stepped up to the challenge,” said Wright.

Graham faced some challenges if her own. Her two older sisters, Kendall and Kelsey, both competed in the pageant in previous years. Graham, however, just wanted to enjoy the coming-of-age experience.

“There was a little bit of pressure, but I just made sure I tried to have a good time and not really worry about that,” Graham said.

Her mindset helped her win first-runner up to Miss Fashionetta.

Counts, whose mother is a member of the sorority, has been going to pageant practices since she was three and saw what it takes to compete in the pageant herself. All of those years of watching from the sidelines paid off as she won Miss Fashionetta 2020 title. Now that she participated, she is happy take some of the stress of paying for college off her parents.

Whether competing in the pageant in the middle of a pandemic or other daily stress, the AKAs realize this opportunity is important for young ladies of color because they often do not have the same opportunities as others. This rite of passage makes college more realistic for Wichita area young women. Graham plans to attend a Historically Black College or University and Counts wants to study journalism.