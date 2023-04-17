WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some homeowners and businesses are getting a surprise this week — a painted toilet on the front lawn.

A toilet is left in a Wichita lawn on the first day of a Flush Away Poverty fundraiser in Wichita, April 17, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Someone paid to get the toilet delivered. The recipient can keep the toilet or pay to send it to someone else.

The money goes to Flush Away Poverty in Wichita, a fundraiser for HumanKind Ministries’ homeless services and programs.

“We’ve really wanted to have an event that would bring the entire Wichita community together,” said Greer Cowley, director of donor relations and community engagement for HumanKind Ministries. “We know how important it is to bring different groups together.”

Lowe’s donated around 200 toilets for the project, then volunteers painted them.

Cowley said some recipients might choose to keep their surprise delivery because of how beautiful some are.

“We have some that are painted with flowers. We have some that are painted with positive sayings,” she said. “Hopefully, if you receive one, it’ll be something that’ll be, really make a big mark in your front yard.”

The donors who sent the toilets chose a full-size one for $100 or a 5-inch toilet-shaped planter for $50. Then they chose who would get it: a family member, friend, co-worker, or boss.

Volunteers began delivering the toilets Monday morning. After that, the recipients can decide what to do next.

“They can either flush it back to the person that sent it to them, we’re calling that flush it forward, or they can send it to somebody else,” Cowley said. “Like I said, every dollar we raise goes right back to our homeless services and programs.”

She said it is not too late for people to send someone a toilet. Visit flushawaypoverty.org. HumanKind Ministries hopes that each delivery can generate several more donations.

“We’re really wanting to start a movement,” Cowley said. “This entire event is around getting people to notice and care about the needs of people living in poverty in our community, and what better way to do that than with a toilet that’s been beautifully painted by a local artist. We hope it’s going to catch the attention of people, and we hope that it’s going to really start a movement so people can rally around those in need in our community.”