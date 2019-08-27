‘There’s no excuse’: Kansas rescues see increase in neglected horses

Some images in this story may be disturbing to viewers

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KSNW) – Animal neglect is a big concern for Kansas rescues after one horse rescue in Reno County has taken in nearly a dozen animals in less than two months.

Storm Creek Horse Company and Rescue owners said they have taken in five horses in the last six weeks. Two more neglected horses will arrive this week.

“Not knowing how to take care of them, it’s not an excuse,” said Lisa Loyd, owner of Storm Creek Horse Co. and Rescue.

Loyd said seven days ago, her family traveled four hours to pick up a horse named, Miss Gracie. She is around 19 years old and is extremely thin, has severe bug bites and sunburn. Miss Gracie also has health issues that can be seen just by looking at her.

“She has to have teeth work done,” said Loyd. “You can see the dark spots here [on her skin]. That’s actually old blood and fly goop.”

Loyd has been nursing Miss Gracie back to health and she’s gained 40 pounds since she was rescued. But, she will need to gain even more before some veterinarian procedures can be performed safely.

“It was just a very obvious neglect situation,” said Loyd.

Loyd said those who fail to report animal neglect are just as guilty as the owners who do it.

“Not saying anything, you’re riding the same line as the person who’s neglecting,” said Loyd. “You’ve got to say something.”

While Miss Gracie is one of the horses who is progressing, not all horses are that lucky.

Loyd and her family went to rescue one horse, but by the time they arrived, it was too late.

“It was really, really hard,” said Loyd. “She sat out there in the hot sun and died by herself.”

That horse is just one example why it’s important to report neglect as soon as possible.

Loyd has traveled all over the state of Kansas to rescue these animals and said it’s not just happening in one area.

“You win some and you lose some,” said Loyd. “It’s never easy to lose them.”

Storm Creek Horse Co. and Rescue is a non-profit organization and runs entirely off of donations and sponsors.

If you want to help neglected animals or volunteer at the rescue, visit the Storm Creek’s Facebook page or you can mail a donation to:

10518 W. Boundary Rd

Pretty Prairie, KS 67570

