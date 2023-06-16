WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Businesses at Towne West Square were notified Thursday morning that they could soon lose power.

Evergy says there has been an ongoing issue regarding multiple unpaid bills. They have given mall management until Tuesday to find a solution.

“Obviously, we were shocked, as anybody would be. I was under the impression that we were paying a portion of that, and that’s what that other coverage is for,” explained Rebellious Rose co-owner Lisa Baggett.

The Youth Educational Empowerment Program has only been in the mall for two months. They have not had their grand opening.

“Businesses like ourselves are just finishing up construction, trying to open up the doors, and now we’re ready to open and haven’t done our grand opening yet, that can be very, very scary,” says YEEP CEO Marquis Murphy.

While surprising, many tenants say it’s nothing the mall office can’t handle. Many gave positive comments regarding local management.

“I called the mall office, and they’re like, ‘we’ve got it under control. Don’t worry about it,’ which they always have handled it,” explained Ken Smith, owner of Steve’s Jams and Jellies.

Inquiring business owners were told the payment is being taken care of. Now, some feel it was unfair for Evergy to involve store owners.

“It really puts everybody in a frenzy, and then it jeopardizes the business that we are trying to have as we are opening up our new facilities,” said Murphy.

He also says it risks losing interest from future businesses. Many tenants hope this incident won’t leave negative effects in the long term.

“Towne West has gotten a lot of negative press here, and it’s actually hurting the small businesses. We are not seeing as much foot traffic, you know, the thing about the taxes came out, stuff like that. And I have always thrived here,” explains Baggett.

Smith and Murphy say Towne West Square supports the community and small businesses, and they want people to continue coming in and supporting.