‘They are still honoring all our fallen’: Ellsworth Fire Department pays tribute to 9/11 heroes

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The fire station in Ellsworth paid tribute to those 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the 9/11 attack.



“It will be something that will be here for far longer than we will be,” said Lieutenant Jeff Landon, Ellsworth Fire and Rescue.



On Saturday, people of all ages gathered outside the Ellsworth Fire Department to honor those who gave their lives during the twin towers attack.



“It’s an honor to be here. Twenty years later, people are still remembering the importance of September 11th,” said FDNY Rescue 1 firefighter Carl Gelardi.



Law enforcement, veterans, and a retired firefighter who assisted during the 9/11 attack attended the ceremony.

“So many people from small towns like this came to our support, and they helped us out in so many ways, and we never got the chance to say thank you,” said Gelardi.



The base of the memorial was designed with four sides. Each represents areas or people who were impacted by the attack.

“It’s taken me back there. 20 years ago,” said Joanna Weinhold, Ellsworth resident. “I feel extra grateful that there is something so meaningful happening here, and that it is being recognized by our community.”



But the unique part of the memorial is the cut-out metal piece of the actual twin towers building placed on top of the base giving residents the chance to see, touch, and connect with the statue.

“They are still honoring all our fallen,” added Gelardi.

The memorial is open to the public 24/7.