‘They can be swept away’: Flooding creates problems for livestock

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Flooding isn’t only a concern for people in the Sunflower State, but also livestock.

Ellinwood rancher Jeff Dewerff said the water got so high he spent all last week moving cattle to higher ground by horseback.

“The flood water was almost six feet in some places,” he said. “Everybody has three wheelers and four wheelers, but you couldn’t do it out there. It had to be on a horse.”

“It’s very dangerous for the little baby calves,” he said. “This water can sweep them away.”

The high water can also cause many health risks.

“Some of them are starting to get pneumonia from getting wet so long,” Dewerff said. “We’re getting a lot of cattle with sore feet from being in the mud.”

Bugs and muddy, brown grass also add to the problem.

“The brown grass isn’t going,” he said. “They won’t eat this stuff. It’s got mud all over.”

While Dewerff is tacking the mud, he said he’s remaining positive because it’s better than being in a drought.