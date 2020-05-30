‘They each have their own square to workout in’: Local crossfit centers continue to practice social distancing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here in Wichita, gyms, spas, and CrossFit centers have all re-opened their doors to the public.

Earlier this week, KSN News spoke with two CrossFit owners who tell us how they have been handling the re-open of their locations. For the most part, they say people are doing a fair job at keeping social distance and obeying the rules.

Both CrossFit centers ask their clients to sanitize before entering the building. Once they’re inside, they stay in one spot that has been designated just for them.

“We’ve had to adapt kind of on the fly it seems like seems lately because there has been a lot of changes. Adhering to the social distancing standards, we taped off boxes on the floor, we have the stuff to clean the equipment, we tried to make it as safe as possible to let our members know if you feel okay coming in you’re welcomed, but also letting them know if you feel safe yet then to please stay at home,” said Allen Wasinger, part-owner and head trainer at Compelled Fitness

“We are popping the door open for them so they don’t even have to touch the handle, they’re not touching anything. They’re walking into our studio, and we have a tray of bleach that they’re stepping in with their shoes, so we are sanitizing their shoes first thing, and giving them some hand sanitizer there and then,” said Ryan Floyd, owner of Fit Body Boot Camp.

Both CrossFit owners say they’re still limiting the number of people that come into their facility. Other fitness centers like Genesis and VASA fitness have opened their facilities and are slowing moving into opening entirely, including pools, and locker rooms.

