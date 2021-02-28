‘They were the sweetest couple’: Family remembers victims in deadly southwest Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 72-year-old Dennis Sigle and 70-year-old Cheryl Sigle were inseparable.

The Wichita couple was celebrating 50 years of marriage, February 1.

“They were the sweetest couple,” said Stephanie Slaughter, their youngest daughter.

“They were still holding hands after 50 years and telling each other compliments and they just, they loved each other,” said Christy Franz, their oldest daughter.

The Sigles were killed Friday, February 26 in a crash in Southwest Wichita. Their daughters say they were on their way for their weekly shopping trip.



Their daughters say they were loved by many for their selfless attitudes and kind hearts, but above all was God, their marriage, and family.



The Wichita couple now gone, but their memories living on with their most cherished loved ones, their family.

“Any day, it didn’t have to be a holiday. We were always together. We always did something because they just love being with us,” Franz said.

Their family shares many fond memories from weddings, outings with the grandkids, and family favorite game nights.

“Every Saturday night, they came over and we had dinner and we played board games because my mom and dad loved it,” Franz said.

The Sigles were well known in the church. Dennis served as a minister for 25 years, but that wasn’t the only job his daughters remember.

“He loved to joke and just laugh. He did clown shows when we were little. His name was ‘Laugh a Lot,'” Slaughter said.

Dennis and Cheryl’s impact stretching beyond their family to everyone they met.

“They touched so many people’s lives just by their ministry, just by who they were. It was their kindness and their sweetness to them that they would just be there for anybody just to listen,” Slaughter said.

“Make sure that you are looking everywhere when you’re driving, even if there’s a green arrow. Like, you have got to watch for other people,” Franz said.

“Think beyond yourself and it’s more about being selfless. I mean that’s who my parents were they were selfless,” Franz said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral arrangements.

