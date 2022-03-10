HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Now that the Cottonwood Complex Fire is 95% contained, the Hutchinson Fire Chief is turning his focus to his number one asset, his people.

“They’re beat. They’re tired. They’re exhausted. Right now I’m more worried about the mental aspect of my employees,” Chief Steven Beer said. “Whether it’s this brush fire, or car accident, or whatever it may be, the average public citizen has no idea what they just went through.”

Especially, for firefighters where the Cottonwood Complex Fire might be their first major catastrophe.

“We’re a young department. Almost 55% of my department is under five years experience,” said Beer.

The City of Hutchinson partners with therapists at EMPAC in Wichita.

“We offer what’s called a Critical Incident Stress Debriefing. So anytime something like this happens, it kind of falls outside of the normal team. We can come in and alongside with their peer support team, we can help them debrief everybody who was involved. Talk about the situation, what they experienced and what they’re knowing, noticing about themselves on the after part of it and then normalizing those symptoms. Letting them know like this is just a part of what trauma does to people and then educating them on coping and resources that are out there. Just to kind of get back to that sense of normalcy,” said EMPAC’s Clinical Manager, Dabria VanGieson, LCMFT, RPT.

“Historically it’s been the suck it up and deal-with-it mentality of the first responder culture and so they have worked really hard to try to combat that and to be more proactive to say we got to talk about these things,” said VanGieson.

According to VanGieson, education on how to cope is a big factor.

“You’re a human being first. and so you’re going to have these responses and once you normalize that it’s like you are just a human being. it doesn’t mean that you’re weak. it doesn’t mean that you’re not a good firefighter, it just means that you are human and if you’ll acknowledge that and you’ll accept that, then you can have a long healthy career in the field,” said VanGieson

Firefighters are expected to start taking advantage of these sessions early next week.