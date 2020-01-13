‘They’re giving somebody a life back’: El Dorado Girl Scouts give veterans in need service K-9s

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – They say a dog is a man’s best friend. Well, El Dorado Girl Scout Troop 40183 is taking the initiative to make sure that local veterans find that support.

“They’re giving somebody a life back. It’s absolutely amazing, it’s a gift that can never be spoken for,” said Jennifer Trzicky-Lervold. She served in the Navy for eight years in the first Gulf War. Over the last eight months, her life has changed thanks to her K-9, Rebel.

“He helps me out with my nightmares. I have really bad nightmares from combat,” said Trzicky-Lervold.

When those nightmares happens, Rebel is quick to wake her up by jumping gently on her bed and licking her face.

The girl scouts are making sure more veterans get this kind of support by donating $500 to non-profit Kevlar K-9.

The non-profit works with getting trained K-9s in the hands of veterans in need. The dogs are trained to do everything from turning on lights to protecting their owners during medical episodes like seizures. On top of being a source of constant support.

“It’s doing things that the medication can’t. The majority of the veterans that are in our program have been able to drop their medication by half to 75%,” said Toney Turner, founder and senior trainer of Kevlar K-9.

The troop’s original goal was just to raise enough money to feed 21 El Dorado families in need but to the girls’ surprise they went above that. Raising enough to feed the 21 families, stock a local food pantry, and purchase Christmas gifts for additional families that would have went without, and now providing service animals for veterans in need.

“Because we didn’t know we raised that much money,” said Girl Scout Keely Bice.

Troop leader, Leigha McNeill is hoping this fundraiser will serve as a reminder to the young girls that they can do great things.

“These girls have been able to accomplish so much and that’s something we try to teach them no matter how small you can move mountains,” said McNeill.

