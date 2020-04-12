‘They’re missing that fellowship’: Churches turn to drive-in service for Easter Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Easter Sunday instead of filling the pews, members of Encounter Church in Wichita will be filling the parking lot.

“We are gonna stay in our cars. We have an FM transmitter so that we can transmit to people’s FM radio, and we will set up and do our praise and worship,” said Cliff Snell, Pastor for Encounter Church.

Between the stay-at-home order and ban on mass gatherings, many churches are turning to virtual streams. Encounter Church is hosting a drive-in Easter service instead.

“I got a lot of feedback through Facebook, people saying well you shouldn’t even be gathering and all of these things. But we are gonna practice our social distancing and we will stay safe,” said Snell.

Pastor Snell says the fellowship will be far from physical, but they will still be connecting to one another.

“They’re missing that fellowship that contact and even though we’re in our cars, they’re excited!”

While the pastor would love to see people fill up his church, he says seeing a full car lot fills his heart. Especially, at a time when he believes people are leaning on faith now more than ever.

“I believe there is a lot of people that have probably never prayed, praying right now because there is so much going on. I believe we have one of the greatest opportunities the church has ever had,” said Snell.

DRIVE-IN EASTER SERVICES IN WICHITA:

Encounter Church at 10:30 a.m. at 2243 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS

Immanuel Baptist Church at 7:30 a.m. at 1415 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS

Word of Life Church at 10 a.m. at 3811 N. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS

LATEST STORIES: