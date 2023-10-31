WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Stolen copper and entire AC units, thieves take thousands from a Wichita restaurant.

The owners of Station 8 BBQ brought the old Walt’s diner and moved it from Maize Road to downtown Wichita near Central and Washington. The building will eventually sit across from the restaurant at Third and Washington.

The owner says someone ripped the gate down and took off with their equipment last week.

“I just don’t understand it. I would assume drugs were involved when these kind of things occurred. For $60,000 worth of air conditioners, I’m sure they got $500 bucks, $1,000 bucks worth of copper. The damage they are doing, I don’t even know what to describe it as,” Alex Eftekhar, Station 8 BBQ owner, said.

The owner says the thieves keep setting them back when it comes to opening the old diner.