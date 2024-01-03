WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past 10 days, thieves have stolen generators from two Wichita food truck companies. Noble House food truck got a loaner and has reopened. But Moab BBQ still needs a generator and is relying on its catering business to carry it through.

Moab BBQ, Wichita (KSN News Photo)

Moab BBQ‘s generator was stolen about 10 days ago. The business owner says she gave police security camera pictures and license plate numbers but has not heard back.

Tina Collins says this is not the first time thieves have hit her business.

“It’s irritating,” she said. “We come to work every day. We earn everything we have. We do the struggles just like everybody else has, but instead of taking something from someone else, we take care of ourselves, and now we’re kind of at a loss to do that.”

Collins said she thinks it will cost $3,000 to get another generator.

Thieves stole two generators from Noble House earlier this week. However, the food truck reopened on Wednesday because a customer loaned the business a generator.

Noble House, Wichita (KSN News Photo)

Chef Aki says the thieves broke into the Noble House storage box and took the two generators, cords, an inverter, fans and heaters. He said the thieves were in a red Ford pickup.

“We got them on camera, but we didn’t get a plate, so let’s hope the Wichita PD will find somebody,” he said.

This is the second time someone has stolen one of their generators. Aki hopes insurance will help cover the losses.

In the meantime, Noble House, which serves Hawaiian cuisine, is venturing into new territory with a sit-down restaurant at 2119 W. 21st Street North, near 21st and Amidon.

Chef Aki says they are having a soft opening first. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.

“The first two weeks, we’re just trying to suss out all the problems and make sure they’re fixed, then we’ll have a grand opening,” he said.