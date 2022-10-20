Spooky Night at the Museum (Courtesy: Museum of World Treasures)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Things will be getting spooky at the Museum of World Treasures with two upcoming events, a Kids Halloween event and a Spooky! Night of Treasures.

Kids Halloween

Have a “spooktacular” time at the Museum of World Treasures after hours.

The first floor of the Museum will be transformed with spooky, family-friendly displays for Halloween lovers. Costumes are encouraged but not required, as candy will be handed out.

The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets to the event are $6. Kids three and under are free.

Spooky! Night of Treasures

Celebrate the Museum’s beautifully dark and mysterious world in a fun and spooky way after hours.

The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

A ticket to the event costs $50 and will get you access to:

The Raven’s Tavern — an open bar with a fiery featured cocktail

Appetizers and dessert buffet

A silent auction and prizes

Musical entertainment

A photo booth

A black-light party room and more

A limited number of tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets, click here or call 316-263-1311.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the educational mission of the Museum of World Treasures, 835 E 1st St N.

For more information, click here.