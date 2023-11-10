WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is hard to believe Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and many people are already planning their travel plans.

Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport is preparing for an influx of flyers. On Thursday, officials held a press conference ahead of the holiday season.

The airport says their big point of emphasis is to make sure you arrive well before your scheduled departure time.

“We really want to remind people to arrive early, pack smart. When you don’t allow yourself enough time, you tend to be more stressed. Stress causes people to be more aggressive,” Patricia Mancha, TSA public affairs, said.

Mornings will be the busiest as 11 planes leave Wichita between 5 and 8 a.m.

Mancha also said if something can cause bodily harm to someone, it is not allowed in carry-on luggage. Liquids are limited to 3.4 ounces.

“Food is a big ticket item during Thanksgiving. Pies, cookies, casseroles, you can actually bring in your carry-on. All we ask is that you properly pack them,” she added.

The number one prohibited carry-on item is a bottle of water. Bring an empty bottle and fill it with water after passing security.