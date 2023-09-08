HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair opened in Hutchinson on Friday. Gates opened at 11 a.m.

Click here for a map of the Kansas State Fair

Kansas State Fair general manager Bryan Schultz explained some of the new attractions and vendors with KSN’s Malley Jones. Some include IFLIP, a daredevil acrobatic show, and Danny Grant and his Cowboy Circus. The circus will teach fairgoers everything from trick roping, team roping and even some whip-cracking. The pig races won’t be at the fair this year, according to Schultz.

The fair runs through Sept. 17. To buy tickets, click here. Gate admission for adults is $10, Seniors $6, children ages 6-12 is $6 and military is $4.

Gate hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 9-16. On Sept. 17, gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

2023 Kansas State Fair Visitor Guide

The 2023 Kansas State Fair Visitor Guide is full of insider information to plan your trip, including:

The Kansas State Fairgrounds is located between Main and Plum and 20th Street and State Fair Road.