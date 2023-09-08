HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair opened in Hutchinson on Friday. Gates opened at 11 a.m.

Kansas State Fair general manager Bryan Schultz explained some of the new attractions and vendors with KSN’s Malley Jones. Some include IFLIP, a daredevil acrobatic show, and Danny Grant and his Cowboy Circus. The circus will teach fairgoers everything from trick roping, team roping and even some whip-cracking. The pig races won’t be at the fair this year, according to Schultz.

The fair runs through Sept. 17. To buy tickets, click here. Gate admission for adults is $10, Seniors $6, children ages 6-12 is $6 and military is $4.

Gate hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 9-16. On Sept. 17, gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The 2023 Kansas State Fair Visitor Guide is full of insider information to plan your trip, including:

The Kansas State Fairgrounds is located between Main and Plum and 20th Street and State Fair Road.