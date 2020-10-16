Third-grader takes initiative, invites famous author to his school

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) – Artwork kept him busy through months of staying at home. Now, a Lakin third-grader is getting a chance to meet the artist who inspired him and is sharing the moment with his classmates.

Steve Harpster is an author-illustrator that travels around the country, teaching kids how to draw and foster a love for creativity. This caught the attention of one little boy, who made it his goal to get the artist to his school.

Miles Delgado fell in love with Harpster’s drawing videos during the school shutdowns in the spring.

Although he’s been drawing since he was two-years-old, he enjoyed learning how to make a masterpiece out of letters, numbers, and common objects.

“Whenever I watched his videos like, it made me stop even thinking about mistakes,” said Lakin Grade School student, Miles Delgado.

He set his sights on sharing his new interests with his classmates.

For nearly six months, Delgado raised funds to bring the artist to Lakin, hosting bake sales, garage sales, and working the school’s concession stand.

He even pulled weeds, and did extra chores around the house.

His community, family, and friends backed him, helping him raise more than $2,000.

“He just thought, well I’m gonna make this happen, and he had a plan and I really didn’t have to do much. He put the hard work in and made his dream come true,” said Kimmie Delgado, Miles’ mother.

His dream is now a reality.

Harpster joined the entire school Thursday, passing along his talents to the students.

“To take something on like this, and not just do it for himself, but for his whole school, that was really amazing,” said Steve Harpster, author-illustrator.

“My goal has come true. It’s really amazing,” said Miles Delgado.

He says with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

