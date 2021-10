LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A third woman was charged Monday in connection to a sexual predator escaping from Larned State Hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sydni Hartman is charged with three felonies including trafficking contraband and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape. She is held on a $75,000 bond. Two other women appeared in court last week.

The three are accused of helping John Colt escape from the sexual predator program in June. He was arrested in Utah last month.