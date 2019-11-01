Thirteen arrested in Dodge City area on Halloween

Dodge City, Kan. (KSNW) – Ford County is cracking down on illegal drugs in the Dodge City area. Thursday, law enforcement officers arrested 13 people on outstanding warrants.

Nine of the 13 were arrested on drug-related charges. Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr says the warrants were for distribution of methamphetamines, distribution of cocaine, or distribution of fentanyl.

The other four people arrested Thursday were on unrelated warrants.

The sheriff says the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Dodge City Police Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also helped with the crackdown.

Carr says more arrests are expected in the near future.

“Our law enforcement partners continue to work together in an attempt to rid our communities of these dangerous substances to make our communities a better place to live,” said Carr.

LATEST STORIES: