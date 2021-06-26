‘This is for our community’: CORE Gardens empowers those in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fighting food insecurity, that’s the goal of one community project.

CORE Gardens of Wichita wants to empower those in their neighborhoods and teach them the value of gardening. Since its renovation, several families have benefited from the local garden. Now, volunteers say they need more of these across Wichita to help solve the problems of food insecurity.

“There are a lot of people that are needing extra help,” said Judy Mertes, volunteer.



CORE Gardens of Wichita was created six years ago. But in 2020, local volunteers re-designed the garden to help it flourish and produce more healthy foods like tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash.



“This area is one of the worse food deserts in Wichita. We are making the effort to provide for ourselves and provide for each,” said Paul Abromeit, volunteer.



The garden allows residents the chance to pick their own produce and have healthier options to choose from to feed their families.



“If we can help out anyway, we can, that’s what we try to do,” said Mertes.



The group also distributes tons of fruits and veggies to other local non-profits, like the ICT Community Fridge Project.



“They have been really awesome in just helping us get the produce to where it needs to go,” said Abromeit.



Those donations help feed area kids five times a week.



The garden is open to the public 24/7 and is always in need of new volunteers. It is located at 1121 N. Green St.



“We want the neighborhood, the community, the residence themselves to be really engaged and sustaining this project long term,” said Abromeit.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, you can visit CORE Gardens Facebook page.







