‘This is my time’: Sedgwick County deputy set to fight at the Kansas Star Casino

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From fighting crime to fighting for belts, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy does it all.

Just over a year ago Garry Tate knocked a man out of the ring in less than a minute. That performance did not go unnoticed. In just 12 days, Tate is ready to do it again. He calls it a dream come true or a nightmare for his opponent.

“It is full contact,” Tate says.

Training inside a humble gym in north Wichita is a fighter.

“Anybody who is willing to get in that cage is a dangerous person,” Tate says.

Danger may be the best way to describe Tate.

“What is the reason you are doing it?” he says. “I want to get myself promoted as one of the best mixed martial artists in town.”

A 55 first round TKO performance under the lights at Evolution Fighting Championship speaks for itself.

“It was a very quick fight. It left me not so satisfied. It still left a taste in my mouth that I wanted to get out,” Tate says.

The hard hitting and high flying deputy isn’t afraid of a challenge.

“You have to have those feelings to appreciate what you are doing,” Tate explains.

As a deputy, justice is a way of life.

“My next opponent is a very, very tough guy,” Tate says.

But for Tate laying down the law is the goal.

“I know this is my time,” he says. “You can not just give up on your dreams just because life gets hard or new challenges arise.”

Dreams supported by his wife, family and his trainer, longtime Karate Traditionalist Instructor, Mickey Gomez.

“I will be there, and I will always support him,” Gomez says.

You can see Tate fight at the Kansas Star Casino on Oct. 19.

