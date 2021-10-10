This Kansas town now has the 3rd largest school in the nation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Junction City community is grateful and excited for a much-needed upgrade for their students in the form of a state-of-the-art building: Junction City High School.

The school is now the largest one in Kansas and is said to be the third largest in the nation, finishing off at a quarter-mile in length. After two years of construction, the ribbon-cutting was on Saturday, October 9.

The community, teachers at the school, special guests, students and alumni from the older Junction City High School came out to celebrate the new building for future students of Junction City. The band, the dance team and cheerleaders welcomed people as they came to the outdoor event.

“We’ve had nothing but overwhelmingly positive responses from the community, ” said Merrier Jackson, principal.

It was a little delayed as students are already learning at the school and celebrated their 30 days in session on Friday, October 8.

“Because of the relationship that we have with Fort Riley, we really are an international school,” Jackson said. “We have kids from all over the world joining us.”

Guests at the ribbon-cutting mentioned that the new high school has a partnership with a local community college that allows students to take college classes for free before they graduate.

“When we talk about our youth, we are talking about our future leaders, teachers and doctors,” said Dr. Reginald Eggleston, superintendent of Geary County Schools. “Investing in them now only sets this community up for tremendous success.”

A few parts of the building still need to be finished as far as construction, but it remains on schedule.