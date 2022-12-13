WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a study by U.S. News & World Report, Wichita is one of the top 50 cities in the United States to own a dog.

The study considered two main factors for each city; the environment and its services. Those were then divided into four categories that were further researched.

Environment Number of dog parks per capita Walkability score Average number of days with a temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, with fewer days being more favorable, based on the full historical temperature data available for each city Average number of days with a temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter, with fewer days being more favorable, based on the full historical temperature data available for each city

Services Veterinarian employment based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Location Quotient, which compares the concentration of veterinarians in each city to the average concentration across the country Estimated cost of veterinary visits by ZIP code 30-minute rates for dog walking services by ZIP code Hourly rates for pet-sitting services by ZIP code



Wichita ranked 27 out of 50.

The other 50 cities that were ranked included:

Portland, Ore. Tampa, Fla. New York City, N.Y. San Francisco, Calif. Seattle, Wash. Miami, Fla. Washington, D.C. Raleigh, N.C. Honolulu, Hawaii Memphis, Tenn. Denver, Colo. Baltimore, Md. Long Beach, Calif. Columbus, Ohio Albuquerque, N.M. Kansas City, Mo. Tucson, Ariz. Louisville, Ky. Omaha, Neb. Chicago, Ill. Atlanta, Ga. Austin, Texas Colorado Springs, Colo. Oakland, Calif. Virginia Beach, Va. Minneapolis, Minn. Wichita, Kan. Milwaukee, Wis. San Antonio, Calif. Sacramento, Calif. Houston, Texas San Diego, Calif. Los Angeles, Calif. Philadelphia, Pa. Boston, Mass. Tulsa, Okla. Oklahoma City, Okla. Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C. Mesa, Ariz. Dallas, Texas Arlington, Texas Nashville-Davidson County, Tenn. El Paso, Texas Fresno, Calif. Phoenix, Ariz. Jacksonville, Fla. Bakersfield, Calif. Detroit, Mich. San Jose, Calif. Fort Worth, Texas

