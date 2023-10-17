WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the most wonderful time of fear! If you haven’t already bought or made your costume(s), you better start! With trunk-or-treating, Halloween comes early!

First off, what is trunk-or-treating?

Trunk-or-treating began in the 1990s by church groups looking to create a safer environment for children to trick-or-treat. Instead of going door-to-door around a neighborhood, parents can take their kids to a location where cars are lined up in one area and go car-to-car. Gradually, the idea spread to other groups who often planned these events on more convenient days.

What are the benefits?

There are a lot of pros when it comes to trunk-or-treating:

Safety

Daylight

Educational

Convenience

Extra activities

More accessible

Community building

More opportunities to wear a costume

Events are typically held on a weekend

Where’s the candy?

Here is an interactive map for all of the locations listed below:

The different colored jack o’ lantern pops represent different days. To view the key, click on the box in the top left corner of the map. You can also uncheck boxes to view specific days.

Friday, Oct. 20

Event Host Time Location Candy Crawl at Clapp Park Wichita Park & Recreation 5-7 p.m. 4611 E. Harry St. Circle Greenwich PTO Trunk or Treat Circle Greenwich Elementary 6:30-8:30 p.m. 3250 N. Greenwich Rd.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Sunday, Oct. 22

Event Host Time Location Trunk OR Treat 2023 Chapel Hill United Methodist Church 4 p.m. 1550 N. Chapel Hill St.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Event Host Time Location NPM Trunk or Treat Newton Presbyterian Manor 5-7 p.m. 1200 E. 7th St. in Newton

Friday, Oct. 27

Saturday, Oct. 28

Sunday, Oct. 29

Monday, Oct. 30

Event Host Time Location Annual Trunk or Treat at Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac 5-6:30 p.m. 8801 E. Kellogg Dr. Trunk-or-Treat Advena Living on Woodlawn 4-6 p.m. 1600 S. Woodlawn St.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)

Did we miss any? Send an email to news@ksn.com.

