WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the most wonderful time of fear! If you haven’t already bought or made your costume(s), you better start! With trunk-or-treating, Halloween comes early!

First off, what is trunk-or-treating?

Trunk-or-treating began in the 1990s by church groups looking to create a safer environment for children to trick-or-treat. Instead of going door-to-door around a neighborhood, parents can take their kids to a location where cars are lined up in one area and go car-to-car. Gradually, the idea spread to other groups who often planned these events on more convenient days.

What are the benefits?

There are a lot of pros when it comes to trunk-or-treating:

  • Safety
  • Daylight
  • Educational
  • Convenience
  • Extra activities
  • More accessible
  • Community building
  • More opportunities to wear a costume
  • Events are typically held on a weekend

Where’s the candy?

Here is an interactive map for all of the locations listed below:

The different colored jack o’ lantern pops represent different days. To view the key, click on the box in the top left corner of the map. You can also uncheck boxes to view specific days.

Friday, Oct. 20

EventHostTimeLocation
Candy Crawl at Clapp ParkWichita Park & Recreation5-7 p.m.4611 E. Harry St.
Circle Greenwich PTO Trunk or TreatCircle Greenwich Elementary6:30-8:30 p.m.3250 N. Greenwich Rd.

Saturday, Oct. 21

EventHostTimeLocation
Airplane Trunk or TreatStearman Airfield6-10 p.m.14789 SW 30th St. in Benton
Trunk or TreatWalser Auto Campus11 a.m. – 1 p.m.1545 N. Greenwich Rd.
Salvation Army Trunk or TreatThe Salvation Army Wichita West Orchard Corps4-6 p.m.1910 S. Everett St.
Trunk or TreatBMW of Wichita11 a.m. – 1 p.m.11000 E. 13th St. N.
Bel Aire Fall FestivalCity of Bel Aire and the Bel Aire Chamber of Commerce10 a.m. – 2 p.m.5251 E. 48th St. N. in Bel Aire

Sunday, Oct. 22

EventHostTimeLocation
Trunk OR Treat 2023Chapel Hill United Methodist Church4 p.m.1550 N. Chapel Hill St.

Thursday, Oct. 26

EventHostTimeLocation
NPM Trunk or TreatNewton Presbyterian Manor5-7 p.m.1200 E. 7th St. in Newton

Friday, Oct. 27

EventHostTimeLocation
Trunk or TreatImmanuel Baptist Church Kids/Families6-7:30 p.m.1415 S. Topeka St.
Trunk or TreatCity of Park City5-7 p.m.2107 E. 61st St. N. in Park City
Trunk or TreatCovenant Presbyterian Church6:30 p.m.1750 N. Tyler Rd.
2023 Fall Fest & Trunk or TreatEvergreen Park Recreation Center6-8 p.m.2700 N. Woodland St.
Trunk or TreatSubaru of Wichita5-6 p.m.11610 E. Kellogg Dr.
3rd Annual Trunk or TreatStone Creek Elementary6-8 p.m.3012 Triple Creek Dr. in Derby
McConnell Trunk or Treat 2023Dole Community Center5:30-7:30 p.m.McConnell Air Force Base

Saturday, Oct. 28

EventHostTimeLocation
Trunk or Treat!Epic Church2-4 p.m.7011 E. Central Ave.
Trunk N TreatA-Ok Pawn Shop3-7 p.m.410 N. West St.
Trunk or TreatColonial Heights Assembly of God5 p.m.5200 S. Broadway St.
Pavilion Square Trunk or TreatPremier Martial Arts4-6:30 p.m.2121 N. Tyler Rd.
Trunk or Treat 2023Rock Regional Hospital4-7 p.m.3251 N. Rock Rd. in Derby
Trunk or TreatSt. Joseph’s Catholic School6-8 p.m.139 S. Milwood St.
Trunk or Treat!The Salvation Army Wichita Citadel4-6 p.m.1739 S. Elpyco St.
Trunk or TreatDiscover Church3:30-5:30 p.m.1826 W. Maple St.
Trunk or TreatEast Kellogg Flea Market3-7 p.m.6801 E. Kellogg Ave.
Light the Night Trunk or TreatRadiant Church5-8 p.m.3033 S. Hillside St.
Trunk-or-Treat & Fall FestivalWichita West Side Nazarene Church3:30-6 p.m.2300 S. Seneca St.
RPRH Annual Spooktacular Trunk or TreatRegent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare10:30-11:30 a.m.10604 E. 13th St. N.
Trunk or TreatAviator Church4:30-6:30 p.m.200 W. Greenway St. in Derby
Annual Trunk or TreatScribbles and Giggles Children’s Academy, Inc.10 a.m. – 12 p.m.1855 S. Rock Rd. Suite 119
Bourbon Street Annual Trunk or TreatBourbon Street Bar and Grill5-7 p.m.3863 S. Seneca St.
Trunk or TreatCross Road Church6-8 p.m.2139 S. Maize Rd.
Trunk or Treat 2023Regal Car Sales & Credit5-6:30 p.m.3110 S. Broadway Rd.
Trunk or TreatVFW 311512-3 p.m.4801 W. Douglas Ave.
Trunk or TreatCommunity5 p.m.8641 S. 55th St. E. in Derby
Trunk or TreatEddy’s Volkswagen of Wichita5 p.m.11211 E. Kellogg Dr.
Trunk-or-TreatWoof’s Play & Stay and Sunflour Cafe & Collective1-4 p.m.6120 W. Central Ave.
Trunk or TreatMr Pawn5:30-7 p.m.2339 S. Oliver Ave.
Trunk or TreatSt. Andrew’s Episcopal Church: Derby KS5-7 p.m.1062 Chet Smith Ave. in Derby
Trunk or Treat 2023Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita4-6 p.m.1817 N. Volutsia St.
Trunk or Treat at Eddy’s CDJREddy’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram12-1 p.m.11028 W. Kellogg Dr.
Wichita UCC Trunk-or-TreatWichita United Church of Christ4-6 p.m.5200 E. 31st St. S.
EPIC TRUNK OR TREATEmpower Martial Arts East2-4 p.m.7011 E. Central Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 29

EventHostTimeLocation
Halloweenie Trunk-or-Treat in Clifton SquareClifton Collective2-4 p.m.3700 E. Douglas Suite 50
Woodlawn UMC Trunk or Treat/Harvest PartyWoodlawn United Methodist Church3-6 p.m.431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby
Annual Trunk or Treat w/ Chili Cook-OffIndian Hills Swim Club2-8 p.m.1158 N. Meridian Ave.
Trunk or Treat at The COOPThe COOP Coffee House & Cooperative Bakery, Leah’s Bakery, and Jakl Bakery1-4 p.m.104 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby
Trunk or TreatOakcrest Pet Hospital1:30-3:30 p.m.12601 W. Central Ave.

Monday, Oct. 30

EventHostTimeLocation
Annual Trunk or Treat at Eddy’s Chevrolet CadillacEddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac5-6:30 p.m.8801 E. Kellogg Dr.
Trunk-or-TreatAdvena Living on Woodlawn4-6 p.m.1600 S. Woodlawn St.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)

EventHostTimeLocation
Trunk-or-Treat at Andover Central ParkAndover Central Park4-6 p.m.1607 E. Central in Andover
Trunk-or-Treat at Don Hattan WestDon Hattan Dealerships6-8 p.m.7800 W. Kellogg Dr.
Trunk-or-Treat at Don Hattan DerbyDon Hattan Dealerships6-8 p.m.2518 N. Rock Rd. in Derby
Trunk or Treat and Family Fun NightDerby Church of The Nazarene5:30-7:30 p.m.840 N. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby
Trunk or TreatFaith Church5-8 p.m.325 N. Emporia Ave in Valley Center

Did we miss any? Send an email to news@ksn.com.

Bone appétit!