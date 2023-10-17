WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the most wonderful time of fear! If you haven’t already bought or made your costume(s), you better start! With trunk-or-treating, Halloween comes early!
First off, what is trunk-or-treating?
Trunk-or-treating began in the 1990s by church groups looking to create a safer environment for children to trick-or-treat. Instead of going door-to-door around a neighborhood, parents can take their kids to a location where cars are lined up in one area and go car-to-car. Gradually, the idea spread to other groups who often planned these events on more convenient days.
What are the benefits?
There are a lot of pros when it comes to trunk-or-treating:
- Safety
- Daylight
- Educational
- Convenience
- Extra activities
- More accessible
- Community building
- More opportunities to wear a costume
- Events are typically held on a weekend
Where’s the candy?
Here is an interactive map for all of the locations listed below:
The different colored jack o’ lantern pops represent different days. To view the key, click on the box in the top left corner of the map. You can also uncheck boxes to view specific days.
Friday, Oct. 20
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Candy Crawl at Clapp Park
|Wichita Park & Recreation
|5-7 p.m.
|4611 E. Harry St.
|Circle Greenwich PTO Trunk or Treat
|Circle Greenwich Elementary
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|3250 N. Greenwich Rd.
Saturday, Oct. 21
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Airplane Trunk or Treat
|Stearman Airfield
|6-10 p.m.
|14789 SW 30th St. in Benton
|Trunk or Treat
|Walser Auto Campus
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|1545 N. Greenwich Rd.
|Salvation Army Trunk or Treat
|The Salvation Army Wichita West Orchard Corps
|4-6 p.m.
|1910 S. Everett St.
|Trunk or Treat
|BMW of Wichita
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|11000 E. 13th St. N.
|Bel Aire Fall Festival
|City of Bel Aire and the Bel Aire Chamber of Commerce
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|5251 E. 48th St. N. in Bel Aire
Sunday, Oct. 22
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Trunk OR Treat 2023
|Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
|4 p.m.
|1550 N. Chapel Hill St.
Thursday, Oct. 26
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|NPM Trunk or Treat
|Newton Presbyterian Manor
|5-7 p.m.
|1200 E. 7th St. in Newton
Friday, Oct. 27
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Trunk or Treat
|Immanuel Baptist Church Kids/Families
|6-7:30 p.m.
|1415 S. Topeka St.
|Trunk or Treat
|City of Park City
|5-7 p.m.
|2107 E. 61st St. N. in Park City
|Trunk or Treat
|Covenant Presbyterian Church
|6:30 p.m.
|1750 N. Tyler Rd.
|2023 Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat
|Evergreen Park Recreation Center
|6-8 p.m.
|2700 N. Woodland St.
|Trunk or Treat
|Subaru of Wichita
|5-6 p.m.
|11610 E. Kellogg Dr.
|3rd Annual Trunk or Treat
|Stone Creek Elementary
|6-8 p.m.
|3012 Triple Creek Dr. in Derby
|McConnell Trunk or Treat 2023
|Dole Community Center
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|McConnell Air Force Base
Saturday, Oct. 28
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Trunk or Treat!
|Epic Church
|2-4 p.m.
|7011 E. Central Ave.
|Trunk N Treat
|A-Ok Pawn Shop
|3-7 p.m.
|410 N. West St.
|Trunk or Treat
|Colonial Heights Assembly of God
|5 p.m.
|5200 S. Broadway St.
|Pavilion Square Trunk or Treat
|Premier Martial Arts
|4-6:30 p.m.
|2121 N. Tyler Rd.
|Trunk or Treat 2023
|Rock Regional Hospital
|4-7 p.m.
|3251 N. Rock Rd. in Derby
|Trunk or Treat
|St. Joseph’s Catholic School
|6-8 p.m.
|139 S. Milwood St.
|Trunk or Treat!
|The Salvation Army Wichita Citadel
|4-6 p.m.
|1739 S. Elpyco St.
|Trunk or Treat
|Discover Church
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|1826 W. Maple St.
|Trunk or Treat
|East Kellogg Flea Market
|3-7 p.m.
|6801 E. Kellogg Ave.
|Light the Night Trunk or Treat
|Radiant Church
|5-8 p.m.
|3033 S. Hillside St.
|Trunk-or-Treat & Fall Festival
|Wichita West Side Nazarene Church
|3:30-6 p.m.
|2300 S. Seneca St.
|RPRH Annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat
|Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare
|10:30-11:30 a.m.
|10604 E. 13th St. N.
|Trunk or Treat
|Aviator Church
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|200 W. Greenway St. in Derby
|Annual Trunk or Treat
|Scribbles and Giggles Children’s Academy, Inc.
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|1855 S. Rock Rd. Suite 119
|Bourbon Street Annual Trunk or Treat
|Bourbon Street Bar and Grill
|5-7 p.m.
|3863 S. Seneca St.
|Trunk or Treat
|Cross Road Church
|6-8 p.m.
|2139 S. Maize Rd.
|Trunk or Treat 2023
|Regal Car Sales & Credit
|5-6:30 p.m.
|3110 S. Broadway Rd.
|Trunk or Treat
|VFW 3115
|12-3 p.m.
|4801 W. Douglas Ave.
|Trunk or Treat
|Community
|5 p.m.
|8641 S. 55th St. E. in Derby
|Trunk or Treat
|Eddy’s Volkswagen of Wichita
|5 p.m.
|11211 E. Kellogg Dr.
|Trunk-or-Treat
|Woof’s Play & Stay and Sunflour Cafe & Collective
|1-4 p.m.
|6120 W. Central Ave.
|Trunk or Treat
|Mr Pawn
|5:30-7 p.m.
|2339 S. Oliver Ave.
|Trunk or Treat
|St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church: Derby KS
|5-7 p.m.
|1062 Chet Smith Ave. in Derby
|Trunk or Treat 2023
|Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita
|4-6 p.m.
|1817 N. Volutsia St.
|Trunk or Treat at Eddy’s CDJR
|Eddy’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
|12-1 p.m.
|11028 W. Kellogg Dr.
|Wichita UCC Trunk-or-Treat
|Wichita United Church of Christ
|4-6 p.m.
|5200 E. 31st St. S.
|EPIC TRUNK OR TREAT
|Empower Martial Arts East
|2-4 p.m.
|7011 E. Central Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 29
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Halloweenie Trunk-or-Treat in Clifton Square
|Clifton Collective
|2-4 p.m.
|3700 E. Douglas Suite 50
|Woodlawn UMC Trunk or Treat/Harvest Party
|Woodlawn United Methodist Church
|3-6 p.m.
|431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby
|Annual Trunk or Treat w/ Chili Cook-Off
|Indian Hills Swim Club
|2-8 p.m.
|1158 N. Meridian Ave.
|Trunk or Treat at The COOP
|The COOP Coffee House & Cooperative Bakery, Leah’s Bakery, and Jakl Bakery
|1-4 p.m.
|104 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby
|Trunk or Treat
|Oakcrest Pet Hospital
|1:30-3:30 p.m.
|12601 W. Central Ave.
Monday, Oct. 30
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Annual Trunk or Treat at Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac
|Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac
|5-6:30 p.m.
|8801 E. Kellogg Dr.
|Trunk-or-Treat
|Advena Living on Woodlawn
|4-6 p.m.
|1600 S. Woodlawn St.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)
|Event
|Host
|Time
|Location
|Trunk-or-Treat at Andover Central Park
|Andover Central Park
|4-6 p.m.
|1607 E. Central in Andover
|Trunk-or-Treat at Don Hattan West
|Don Hattan Dealerships
|6-8 p.m.
|7800 W. Kellogg Dr.
|Trunk-or-Treat at Don Hattan Derby
|Don Hattan Dealerships
|6-8 p.m.
|2518 N. Rock Rd. in Derby
|Trunk or Treat and Family Fun Night
|Derby Church of The Nazarene
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|840 N. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby
|Trunk or Treat
|Faith Church
|5-8 p.m.
|325 N. Emporia Ave in Valley Center
Did we miss any? Send an email to news@ksn.com.
Bone appétit!