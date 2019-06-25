‘This monster beat a 2-year-old child to death’: Tony Bunn’s family speaks at Lucas Diel’s sentencing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lucas Diel was sentenced 586 months in prison for the death of 2-year-old Anthony “Tony” Bunn on Tuesday.

Last month, Diel pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Back on May 4, 2018, Bunn was found unresponsive in a Riverside home with what investigators described as injuries to his head and neck. He died two days later.

Family members spoke during the sentencing.

“This monster beat a 2-year-old child to death. Sitting in the hospital with Tony of life support, unrecognizable from the bruising, cuts and swelling. We couldn’t believe it was real life. Our lives have been very hard since that day,” said Zak Woolheater, Tony’s grandfather.

“I’m here to be the voice of our precious 2-year-old grandson. The voice that he brutually took away forever on May 4, 2018. Since the moment, this monster came into our families life, he has tried and now has successfully changed the history of it for generations to come,” said Nancy Woolheater, Tony’s grandmother.

Elizabeth Woolheater, Tony’s mother, was also arrested. She is charged in her son’s death.