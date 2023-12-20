WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AbilityPoint announced Wednesday that after 27 years, this year’s Lights at AbilityPoint will be the last.

Now through Dec. 28 is your last chance to drive through over 1.6 million lights put on display entirely by volunteers.

“Our board and staff believe this is the right time to end the tradition, and we want to make sure the public knows so they can plan to come out one last time to enjoy the lights with their families,” said AbilityPoints Executive Director Kevin Fish.

Fish said the decision was not made lightly but that making 2023 the final year allows AbilityPoint to be more flexible for future growth and expansion.

“Events run their course,” Fish said. “We are grateful to the more than 1.2 million visitors who have come to see the lights over the years. Their donations and admissions have made all the difference to the individuals and families we serve. We are also so grateful to all the volunteers who have made this possible.”

You can see Light at AbilityPoints every night now through Dec. 28 at West Douglas Avenue and North Saint Paul Street.

Hours:

Dec. 20-23 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 25-28 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 per car and $20 per limo or party bus. All proceeds directly benefit social and educational programs at AbilityPoint, including Youth Education Summer Socialization (YESS), Camp Ability, Mini Tours, and more.

What sets Lights at AbilityPoint apart? They have the tallest lighted tree in Kansas, at over 85 feet tall. One hundred percent of admissions and donations benefit educational and social programs at AbilityPoint. All 1.6 million lights and displays were built and erected entirely by volunteers, many of whom literally grew up in programs at AbilityPoint and live with an intellectual or developmental disability.

Guests are asked by AbilityPoint to remain in their vehicles as they drive through a more than ½ mile route through an illuminated winter wonderland featuring a brand new I Love ICT display, state-of-the-art tunnel, moving Ferris wheel, and other dazzling displays.

AbilityPoint says they are looking forward to new opportunities to help raise funds for much-needed services in the coming year.