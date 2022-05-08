WICHITA, Kan. (Telemundo Kansas) — Medical experts from Sedgwick County and Butler County are vaccinating people who have been affected by the tornado and are in need of a tetanus shot.

The goal of the medical experts is to get people their shots before it is too late. Tetanus is a serious disease caused by bacteria and, if left untreated, can cause muscle stiffness to spread and, in some cases, can cause death, according to nationalacademies.org.

The shot is meant to be given out every 10 years, but medical experts say it does not hurt to get it before then.

Nurses from Sedgwick County and Butler County are hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“Any injury, whether it’s rusty or not, any metal injury, any dog bites, animal bites, tetanus is always recommended after those. It is a very spreadable disease if you are not protected against it,” said Jessica Horner, an epidemiology nurse at Butler Health Department.

Medical officials hope to continue to vaccinate in the upcoming weeks as the community continues to clean up the area.