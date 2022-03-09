RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County families search through the charred rubble left by the Cottonwood Complex fire.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking. My husband and I have lived out here for 40 years,” said Benita Hayden.

Hayden, her mother, and her son all lost their homes. Those were just three of the 35 homes destroyed Saturday.

The Hutchinson fire chief says the Cottonwood Complex fire started from a brush pile that was not being watched.



“I don’t know the situation, I don’t know the person, and I don’t want to know,” Hayden explained.

Some are asking for that person to be held accountable.

Hayden’s grandson, Jeremiah Hayden, says it cannot replace what’s been lost.

“It doesn’t matter who did it. I mean, I could be the richest person out here, and they’re not gonna be able to compensate for everything that was lost. I mean, even the monetary value of stuff, it doesn’t match the sentiment that was lost out here.”

“People need to use common sense,” Hayden said. “When it’s a Red Flag Day and the wind is so strong, don’t start a fire, please.”

Through the ashes, Hayden’s family is holding on to hope.

“We are getting things cleaned up, so we can rebuild. It’s gonna be a process, but God is good,” Hayden said.

“My family is all alive and well, so that is the important part,” said Alice Eshbaugh, Hayden’s mother.