WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Rain in the forecast certainly didn’t dampen the mood for the first day of Wichita’s biggest annual party.

“The energy that is present is a lot of, it’s really exciting,” one festival-goer said.

Hundreds lined up at the food court near Kennedy Plaza to get their fix of RiverFest favorites, such as the famous turkey leg.

“We hope to make 4,000 this year,” food vendor Jason Gilly said.

On the Arkansas River, dozens hopped aboard a pontoon boat for the Wagonmasters River Tour.

“This is a salvage pontoon boat that we got out of Oklahoma, and we fashioned it to represent the wind wagon on a barge,” skipper Don Grant said.

Although this year’s Sundown Parade wasn’t necessarily that sunny, it didn’t “rain on the parade” for many attendees and participants.

“It means everything—we love supporting the community, getting out, meeting all the kids, and just showing the community that we appreciate them,” one airman from McConnell Air Force Base who was a part of the parade said.

Despite a roughly one-hour rain delay, the mainstage headliner, Shaggy, performed outside Century II.

Organizers are asking attendees to remain weather aware throughout this weekend. For a full list of RiverFest events, click here.