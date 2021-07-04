Thousands celebrate the 4th of July at El Dorado Lake

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The warm weather, sunny sky, and the holiday weekend was the perfect combination for thousands of people celebrating the 4th of July at El Dorado Lake.

“We are just kind of relaxing and enjoying our day and spending time with family,” said Ronald Sherraden.

Whether it’s cooling off from the nearly 90-degree weather or grilling up some burgers, Campers Steve Moore and Ronald Sherraden say spending time with their family is a must.

“Tonight is my stepdaughter’s birthday so we are doing steaks – probably goes see some fireworks,” said Sherraden.

“Probably hang out tonight and just enjoy the weather. I think they are doing to do some boating,” said Moore.

The families said they reserved their spot at the campsite ahead of the July 4th rush. “I store my stuff out here at the storage ’cause this is the lake we use a lot,” said Moore.

After Moore’s family missed the big celebration at El Dorado in 2020, they’re grateful to be back.

“We’ve had this covid deal going on and just being able to get out now and kind of enjoy the family and everything it’s really been different, it’s nice, it’s good,” said Moore.

The El Dorado Lake manager, Seth Turner, says he expects more than 80,000 visitors to stop by the lake this holiday weekend.

While campers are not allowed to light up fireworks at the site, Moore says his family has a front-row seat to a light show as the sun goes down. “They had the show down there in the spillway. They did them last night and they’ll do them tonight I’m sure,” said Moore.