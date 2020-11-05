Thousands of ballots yet to be counted, how it could impact key Sedgwick County Commission race

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As ballots continue to be counted after Election Day, the race for Sedgwick County Commission District 2 has tightened.

The embattled commissioner Michael O’Donnell facing democrat Sarah Lopez.

On Wednesday night, O’Donnell lead by 399 votes.

As that gap closes, Sedgwick County election workers are still counting thousands of ballots.

Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, expects more than 8,000 to count between advanced ballots still in the mail, those dropped off on Election Day, and provisional ballots.

“Each one of those provisionals has to be researched manually and it has to be input into our system. We will be researching into the wee hours of the morning, every morning between now and the start of canvassing,” Lehman said.

How many of those can play a role in the race for Sedgwick County Commission District 2?

Lehman says with so many ballots still uncounted, it’s hard to tell if it will impact the race, “There are so many people that vote at the wrong polling location and therefore they may be given a ballot with that race on it and we can’t count it or they may vote at the wrong place and not get the race on it, when they should have.”

The Sedgwick County Democratic Party says the District 2 race between Sarah Lopez and Michael O’Donnell is too close to call.

“It’s important for us to recognize that there is still hope and that is why Sarah Lopez did not concede (Tuesday) night,” Joseph Shepard, Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chairman said.

The Democratic party says they will leave it up to Lopez to decide whether or not there is a recount.

Meanwhile, they remain hopeful.

“I want our voters and I want our friends across the aisle to understand democrats are still in this race and we are not giving up. We are going to wait until every vote is counted,” Shepard said.

Lehman says they hope to be done counting votes by Friday, Nov. 6. If needed the county can push back the canvassing start date to ensure every ballot is counted.

