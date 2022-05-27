WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Welcome to the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend.

More than 39 million Americans are expected to travel over the three-day holiday weekend. In Kansas, AAA expects 329,000 Kansans to travel, that’s a 10% increase from last year. Despite gas prices being up across the country. In Kansas, the average price of gas per gallon sits at $4.12, which is the third cheapest in the country.

The higher prices are not keeping Kansans from having some fun.

“I’m going down to Dallas. One of my really good friends lives down there. So go hang out with her and get away for a little weekend,” said Heather Jarman.

“Driving to Okmulgee, Oklahoma,” said Cathy Watts. “If they leave these gas prices alone, we could probably go a little further.”

Regardless of the price, many are planning to spend hours on the road.

“I’m expecting some family from Chicago and some family from Kansas City. Just going to get together celebrate, cookout,” said Olga Higareda.

Busier roads are expected to bring a rush for calls to AAA for roadside assistance.

“We’re anticipating more than 1,200 of those calls throughout Kansas this holiday weekend. So, our crews will be busy. It’ll be all hands on deck,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman.

“See everything from unlocks, people lockin their keys in the cars, tire changes, and then whenever cars break down, we’ll see some more of those as well,’ said Jon Burgett, Wichita Fleet Club Operations Manager.

While some are traveling across the state line, others are staying local.

“Maybe travel to Newton and just, you know, in the Wichita surrounding areas, but as far as like traveling out of state, I’ll save that for August, said Manuel Salazar.

If you are hitting the road, remember to be safe, wear seat belts, slow down when passing by emergency vehicles or roadside assistance, and do not drive distracted.