Thousands of rockets launch in Argonia

ARGONIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of rocket enthusiasts and spectators took over Argonia for Labor Day weekend for the National High Power Launch.

People from as close as right here in Kansas to as far away as Australia and New Zealand lined up to launch their rockets.

The event is called LDRS 38, which means, “Large Dangerous Rocket Ships.”

“It’s the most expensive hobby per second there is,” said Al Gloer, rocket owner.

The rockets come in every shape, size and color. They also range in price from a couple hundred dollars to several thousand dollars plus upkeep and repairs.

“The noise, the visuals,” said Gloer. “Seeing your friends do this and succeed at the flights. This is challenging.”

Gloer does all the work on his rocket by hand, a hobby he shares with his mother.

Thousands of people just like them work countless hours to adjust their rockets. Some add all the bells and whistles like lights, stickers and even cameras.

“It’s kind of like NASCAR,” said Brad Smith, rocket owner. “When they work good, it’s fun. When they don’t, it’s even more impressive.”

The rocket lovers said Kansas is the perfect place for launching with flat lands and the highest ceiling to launch at 50,000 feet.

“People are seeing a different side of Kansas down here,” said Smith.

The fun is not just for the adults. Kids, too, launched their own smaller rockets.

Alex Goss is ten years old and has been enjoying this hobby for several years now. Goss said his rocket beats all the toys he has at home.

“It is pretty fun,” said Goss. “You get to see different kinds of rockets and they go different heights and some of them glow up and do different cool things.”

Keith Wilese’s rocket broke his personal best record, reaching 7,750 feet in the air at 727 mph.

With each launch, the participants are hoping to get as high and as fast as possible with their rockets.

“On a rocket launch, 10,000 things can go wrong,” said Wilese said. “But only one thing can go right and when that one thing goes right, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Many of the rocket owners said they plan to come back year after year.

Next year’s event will be in the Utah Dessert.

For more information about this year’s Tripoli Rocketry Association’s national high power launch, click here.