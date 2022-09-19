WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From the Historic Delano District to College Hill, a 4.1-mile stretch of Douglas was closed to vehicles Sunday to give hundreds of people room to walk, bike, or even skate down the bustling thoroughfare.

“First of all, it’s safe; I feel safe,” cyclist Angela Norris said.

Norris has been a College Hill resident for many years. She says Open Streets ICT gives her a renewed sense of community.

“Especially with the up-and-coming, everything that’s changed on Douglas…different stores, and the food, restaurant, and the different vendors and pop-up things like this, it’s neat,” Norris said.

Open Streets ICT featured roughly 60 different vendors, many of which were small businesses.

“I just feel the support so heavily when I go to events like these,” business owner Madison Kerr said.

“It gets customers out here seeing what we’re doing,” business owner Robert Lounds said.

Lounds has attended Open Streets ICT as a business owner since the event got its start. He says the added foot traffic turns new customers into familiar faces.

“So, we get a lot of customers here that carry over to our other location,” Lounds said.

“You’ve got the laughs, you’ve got the smiles, you’ve got the food, you’ve got people riding, cops everywhere—it’s just a good time,” business owner Jerry Jones said.

Open Streets ICT has been a downtown favorite since September 2017.