GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of residents in Great Bend are reporting they are without power.

Multiple residents began reporting outages a little after 8:30 pm Wednesday in Great bend and the Barton County area.

Power outages are up to 4,000 and over in Great Bend.

According to the Wheatland Electric Outage Web Map, 39% of their customers in the Barton County area are currently without power.