MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An unspecified threat has forced several schools in Marion County to close Thursday.

USD 397 Centre-Lost Springs, USD 398 Peabody-Burns, USD 408 Marion-Florence and USD 410 Durham- Hillsboro-Lehigh have canceled classes for the day.

According to the Hillsboro superintendent, the Marion County Sheriff called all the chiefs of police in each community this morning to let them know about a threat against schools in Marion County. The police chiefs then contacted the school superintendents, who had a meeting to decide if they would have school today.

KSN News has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the threat.