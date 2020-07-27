Three armed robberies in one hour, Wichita police believe they may be connected

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Wichita businesses report they were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Wichita police believe the three cases may be linked.

The armed robberies were at

  • 10:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Oliver
  • 10:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Oliver
  • 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Pawnee

In all three cases, employees reported that two unknown men with guns walked in and demanded money. After they got cash, they fled on foot. There are no injuries.

A reporter asked police if there is any link between these three robberies and the criminal homicide at the AutoZone on South Oliver Sunday night.

“I don’t have any information that it’s linked to the criminal homicide investigation,” said Officer Charley Davidson, WPD.

If you have information that could help police solve the robberies, call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or you can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

