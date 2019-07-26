Three children escape through small window when duplex catches fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a duplex fire with people trapped early Friday near Mt. Vernon and Lulu.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the duplex. However, they learned everyone escaped the fire safely.

“A couple of adult occupants, one that was in the basement, were able to get three kids out of a very small basement window,” said Deputy Chief Stu Bevis, Wichita Fire Department.

The fire department said one person was treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter received a minor injury battling the fire and was treated at the scene.

Right now, the Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating how the fire started.

Officials estimate the fire caused $80,000 in damage to the duplex and contents.

Fire officials tell KSN News the duplex had no working smoke detectors.

“We are very happy that everyone got out safely,” said Deputy Chief Bevis. “Smoke alarms would of made a difference getting an early warning on this.”

Several animals were also rescued. However, one dog died in the fire.