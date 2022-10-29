WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of the fatal car crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine on Saturday afternoon have been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The fatal victims include 37-year-old Sheena Harroald, of Wichita, 62-year-old Nathelia Mcintosh, of Wichita, and 86-year-old Wanda Tidwell, of Park City.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:32 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 in Sumner County.
The KHP states Harroald was driving a 2017 Honda Accord northbound on I-35 when she went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone, clipped a 2017 Chevy Cruze and hit a 2020 Chevy Traverse head-on.
Harroald was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of her passengers, Mcintosh and Tidwell, were also pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was taken to a hospital for the treatment of her suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevy Cruze was taken to a hospital for the treatment of his minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevy Traverse was taken to a hospital for the treatment of his minor injuries. His passenger was taken in suspected serious condition to a Wichita hospital.
