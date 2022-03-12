BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say three passengers in a car have died after an accident west of Bucklin Saturday.

Officers say a car veered into oncoming traffic and that car collided head-on with a semi truck.

The Highway Patrol says the three passengers died at the scene about eight miles west of Bucklin at 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators also say the driver of the car was injured and taken to Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

The driver of the semi was not injured.