DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City Police Department were made aware of a possible social media threat of violence to the Dodge City High School.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old student and two 17-year-old students, each on suspicion of felony charge of criminal threat.

The charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

Dodge City school officials tell KSN that a lockdown was not ordered because they determined that staff and students were not in danger.

FYI – DCHS and DCHS students have been cleared of any possible threat via the rumors on social media earlier this morning. We will be sharing the statement from DCPD as soon as it is available. Posted by Dodge City Public Schools on Monday, August 26, 2019

On 08262019 Officers with the DCPD were made aware of a possible threat of violence to the High School. After… Posted by Dodge City Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

