Three dogs rescued from Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department said three dogs were rescued from a fire.
The fire happened in the 200 block of West 26th Ave. around 9 a.m.
When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the home.
Crews were able to attack the fire from the interior. Inside, firefighters found three dogs. All the dogs were rescued and are doing well.
The home suffered heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
