FOWLER, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Fowler students were sent to the hospital following a science lab accident.
The district said the accident happened on Tuesday. All parents involved were contacted by the school. The district canceled several activities.
LATEST STORIES:
- Three Fowler students sent to hospital following science lab accident
- Jars of human tongues discovered under Florida man’s house
- Man who drove students for 55 years to be buried in special school bus casket
- Good Samaritans save sinking family
- Deadly Topeka hit-and-run victim identified as 41-year-old man