Three Fowler students sent to hospital following science lab accident

Science Lab (Courtesy: Pixabay)

FOWLER, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Fowler students were sent to the hospital following a science lab accident.

The district said the accident happened on Tuesday. All parents involved were contacted by the school. The district canceled several activities.

