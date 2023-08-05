WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on the off-ramp from Kellogg to the Central Business District exit injured three people on Saturday, including a Wichita police officer.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, and the driver refused to stop.

Police say a short pursuit ensued when the WPD vehicle and a pickup truck collided. The pickup truck was unrelated to the pursuit.

Police say there were three people in the pickup. Two were juveniles. All were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The police officer was transported with potentially serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.